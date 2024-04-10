Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY) Plans Dividend of $0.02

Foxtons Group plc (OTCMKTS:FXTGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.004525.
Foxtons Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FXTGY opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. Foxtons Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1.70.
About Foxtons Group
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Foxtons Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.