Bridgeworth LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 899 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 20,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC stock opened at $265.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $259.17 and its 200-day moving average is $230.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $163.96 and a 1 year high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total transaction of $312,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $2,091,460.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $264.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.85.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

