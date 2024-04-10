B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Sells 1,046 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ opened at $442.23 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $437.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

