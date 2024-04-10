Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Marvell Technology has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years. Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $73.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.50. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,099,875.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,188,790 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.58.

Marvell Technology declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

