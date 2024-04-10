Savills plc (LON:SVS) Raises Dividend to GBX 15.90 Per Share

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SVS stock opened at GBX 1,078 ($13.64) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 990.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 921.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.19. The firm has a market cap of £1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,793.10, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Savills has a 12 month low of GBX 745 ($9.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,104 ($13.97).

In related news, insider John Waters bought 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 964 ($12.20) per share, for a total transaction of £19,501.72 ($24,682.60). Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

