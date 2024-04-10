Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 56.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn ($0.23) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -243.5%.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of Methode Electronics stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $46.58. The company has a market cap of $446.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.40). Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Methode Electronics will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after purchasing an additional 89,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,281,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,128,000 after buying an additional 44,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,763,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 429,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,536,000 after buying an additional 17,041 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

