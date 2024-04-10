18,784 Shares in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Purchased by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Hello Group stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.74. Hello Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $11.12.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Hello Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $422.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 8.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOMO shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hello Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Hello Group Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

