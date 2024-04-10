Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Price Performance
GXO stock opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GXO
Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics
In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GXO Logistics
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Delta Air Lines Stock Should Take Flight After Solid Report
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.