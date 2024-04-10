Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys New Stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after acquiring an additional 870,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,972,000 after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,865,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO stock opened at $53.37 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. BNP Paribas raised shares of GXO Logistics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

