Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,956 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 26.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 14,918 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE PHM opened at $115.39 on Wednesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $121.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.46.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total value of $206,180.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHM. StockNews.com cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.47.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

