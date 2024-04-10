Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 12,496 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,667,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,870,000 after acquiring an additional 72,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,621,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,553,000 after purchasing an additional 197,079 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Alkermes by 52.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,746,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alkermes by 9.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,467,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,413,000 after purchasing an additional 556,097 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alkermes by 1.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,868,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,077,000 after purchasing an additional 57,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Alkermes Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). Alkermes had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.