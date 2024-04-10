Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases 1,392 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

BMRN stock opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $100.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $85,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 561,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,988,468.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 35,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $3,010,346.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,068,126.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,943 shares of company stock worth $7,032,027 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

