ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Stock Price Down 2.4%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $18.01. Approximately 10,955 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 205,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

AVBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.84.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 444,444 shares of ArriVent BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,245,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen bought 555,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

