Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) traded down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.70 and last traded at $6.75. 176,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,818,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 253.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

