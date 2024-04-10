Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) were down 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.76 and last traded at $2.76. Approximately 2,805,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 4,615,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Endeavour Silver Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $682.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.07 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

