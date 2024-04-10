ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Shares Down 2.6%

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.67 and last traded at $10.69. 33,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 550,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.49). Research analysts predict that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 13,958 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $169,170.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 794,586 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,382.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 3,233.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 67,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

