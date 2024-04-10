Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) Raises Dividend to €1.18 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2024

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of €1.18 ($1.29) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON SKG opened at GBX 3,620 ($45.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,448.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of GBX 2,528 ($32.00) and a one year high of GBX 3,664 ($46.37). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,352.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,050.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,500 ($44.30) to GBX 3,400 ($43.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Report on SKG

About Smurfit Kappa Group

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Smurfit Kappa Group (LON:SKG)

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.