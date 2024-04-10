Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG) Raises Dividend to €1.18 Per Share

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of €1.18 ($1.29) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Smurfit Kappa Group’s previous dividend of $0.34. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Smurfit Kappa Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON SKG opened at GBX 3,620 ($45.82) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,448.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.19. Smurfit Kappa Group has a one year low of GBX 2,528 ($32.00) and a one year high of GBX 3,664 ($46.37). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,352.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,050.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,500 ($44.30) to GBX 3,400 ($43.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

