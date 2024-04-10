Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

GIPR stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. Generation Income Properties has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.84.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.68% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

