InPlay Oil Corp. (IPOOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on April 30th

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IPOOF stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $170.38 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.61. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.76.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. InPlay Oil had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.93 million. Analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It focuses on light oil asset base located in West Central, Alberta. InPlay Oil Corp.

