GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

GFL Environmental Stock Performance

GFL Environmental stock opened at C$47.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$47.48 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.13. The company has a market cap of C$17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$36.56 and a 12 month high of C$51.83.

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.85 billion. GFL Environmental had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 0.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental will post 1.2272488 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Company Profile

In other GFL Environmental news, Senior Officer Mindy Beth Gilbert sold 9,645 shares of GFL Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.85, for a total transaction of C$461,513.25. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

