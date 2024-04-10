Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (HROWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on April 30th

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance

HROWL stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11.

About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

