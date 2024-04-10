Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (HROWL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 on April 30th

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.
Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
HROWL stock opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11.
About Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026
