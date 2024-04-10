Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ) to Issue $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWCZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Capital Southwest Stock Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ CSWCZ opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Southwest
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- What Does PVH Guidance Cut Say About Retail Consumer Spending?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Can Guess? Fuel an Abercrombie-Like Short Squeeze?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Can Tyson Win from Repealing Its No-Antibiotic Chicken Pledge?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.