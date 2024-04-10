Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $6.04 Per Share

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 6.0375 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $4.78.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $169.96 on Wednesday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $125.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.59.

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. manufactures, assembles, imports, exports, and sells motor vehicles and spare parts in Turkey. It manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger cars, and spare parts; transit and transit custom, and transit courier vehicles; and cargo trucks, as well as engines and powertrain products.

