Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $6.04 Per Share

Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. (OTCMKTS:FOVSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 4th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 6.0375 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S.’s previous dividend of $4.78.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Stock Performance
Shares of Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. stock opened at $169.96 on Wednesday. Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $125.61 and a fifty-two week high of $169.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.59.
Ford Otomotiv Sanayi A.S. Company Profile
