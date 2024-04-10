Tobam Has $319,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

USB opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.42. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.