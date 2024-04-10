Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $263.14 Million in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,212,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $263,144,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.74% of Insulet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Insulet by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Insulet by 104.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 2,680.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $125.82 and a 1-year high of $335.91. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.43.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $1,891,338.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Insulet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.33.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

