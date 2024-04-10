Baillie Gifford & Co. Purchases 1,212,175 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 6,846.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,229,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212,175 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 4.17% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $250,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,055,619.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $8,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,055,619.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $852,832.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,213,828 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $238.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.20 and a beta of 1.37. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $200.01 and a 200-day moving average of $181.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

