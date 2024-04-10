PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Price Up 0.3%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $122.70 and last traded at $122.57. 329,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,278,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.29.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In related news, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

