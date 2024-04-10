Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,621 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.21% of Comfort Systems USA worth $235,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,410.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $59,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $306.13 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.09 and a 52 week high of $335.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.12. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total value of $1,203,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,848,400.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.60, for a total transaction of $1,203,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,848,400.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.96, for a total value of $899,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.