Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.85. 2,250,206 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 12,243,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.57.
Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.6 %
Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 115.60%.
Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 77,938 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after buying an additional 647,885 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after buying an additional 77,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.
