B. Riley Comments on Guess?, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Guess? in a research report issued on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Guess?’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of GES stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.98. Guess? has a fifty-two week low of $17.21 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 138,203 shares of Guess? stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $4,219,337.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $34,546,984.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the third quarter worth $1,128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 79.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 344,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 152,788 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the third quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guess? in the third quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

