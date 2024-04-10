Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share (NYSE:SWX)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southwest Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Southwest Gas’ current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Gas’ FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.78%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SWX. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.8 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $76.75.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 116.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after acquiring an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 519.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after buying an additional 656,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Southwest Gas by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after acquiring an additional 524,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southwest Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $631,828,000 after acquiring an additional 436,206 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.