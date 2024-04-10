Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Lifted by Barrington Research

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chegg in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Chegg’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Chegg had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Chegg to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.22.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Chegg has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $18.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,286,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Chegg by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,635,000 after buying an additional 5,305,250 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $45,304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after buying an additional 1,320,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $12,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

