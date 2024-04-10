Brokers Issue Forecasts for Strategic Education, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Barrington Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Strategic Education in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.63. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.63 per share.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The health services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.34. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $302.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on STRA. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA opened at $103.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $111.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.12.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after purchasing an additional 103,533 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $199,942,000 after purchasing an additional 157,880 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087,347 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $163,482,000 after purchasing an additional 484,022 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,334,695 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,287,000 after purchasing an additional 65,507 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,961 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,794 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

