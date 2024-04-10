Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for ResMed Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of ResMed in a research note issued on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for ResMed’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ResMed’s FY2024 earnings at $7.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. ResMed had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.20.

View Our Latest Report on RMD

ResMed Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE RMD opened at $194.27 on Wednesday. ResMed has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $243.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.02 and a 200-day moving average of $168.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ResMed

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 20.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,906,000 after purchasing an additional 16,966 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total transaction of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,404 shares in the company, valued at $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.74%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.