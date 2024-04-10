FY2024 Earnings Forecast for AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Issued By Sidoti Csr

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for AZZ in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 8th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.39 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.36. The consensus estimate for AZZ’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for AZZ’s FY2025 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZZ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Noble Financial cut shares of AZZ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

NYSE AZZ opened at $79.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. AZZ has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $82.10.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 4,211.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 365,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after buying an additional 357,110 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $485,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 4,165.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 410,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,694,000 after buying an additional 400,526 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,216,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AZZ by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is 24.55%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

