Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for CoreCivic, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for CoreCivic in a report released on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CoreCivic’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CoreCivic’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.17). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.62 million.

CXW has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CXW

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.7 %

CXW opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.81. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $16.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 116,542 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,910,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,343,000 after buying an additional 351,508 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth $792,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter worth $1,052,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,597,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,721,000 after buying an additional 53,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $738,675.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 50,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $738,675.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 820,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,230.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,707,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

About CoreCivic

(Get Free Report)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.