KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.92 Per Share

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $7.92 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.91. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

KBH has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.11.

KB Home Trading Up 0.9 %

KB Home stock opened at $67.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. KB Home has a 1 year low of $38.26 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.77.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 10.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 83,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $5,040,454.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,449,883.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 165,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $9,819,235.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,491,298 shares in the company, valued at $88,583,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 373,635 shares of company stock valued at $22,400,005. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 433.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of KB Home by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

