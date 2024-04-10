Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $385.00 at Bank of America

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.90.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Shares of LAD opened at $279.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.58. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $205.97 and a fifty-two week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.23 and its 200-day moving average is $285.66.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 35.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after buying an additional 29,352 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after acquiring an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.3% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 678,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 615,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,081,000 after purchasing an additional 13,723 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

