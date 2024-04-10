Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys Shares of 8,286,714 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,286,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,646,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.83% of Neogen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 75,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 305,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $13.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.37 and a beta of 1.13. Neogen Co. has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $24.09.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.85 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

