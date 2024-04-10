Stephens Boosts Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Price Target to $79.00

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Stephens from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Stewart Information Services from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $64.17 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services has a 12 month low of $36.81 and a 12 month high of $65.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.35. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $582.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Stewart Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, Director Matthew Morris sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.11, for a total transaction of $757,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,851,076.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $4,917,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,005,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

