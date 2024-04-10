Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $99.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SQ. Benchmark increased their price target on Block from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Block from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.94.

NYSE SQ opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 439.59, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. Equities analysts expect that Block will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 127,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $8,364,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 405,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,521,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $165,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,972,782.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 363,801 shares of company stock valued at $27,284,175 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Block by 13.2% during the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 26,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 17.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Block by 24.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 255,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,294 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Block by 83.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

