Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James lowered Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $54.48 on Wednesday. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.07 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

