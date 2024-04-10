Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $512.00 at Bank of America

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $458.00 to $512.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BNP Paribas cut Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC cut Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut Ferrari from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $363.57.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of Ferrari stock opened at $420.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $411.23 and a 200 day moving average of $361.13. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $270.08 and a fifty-two week high of $442.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.15. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.84% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the first quarter valued at $1,276,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,497,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

