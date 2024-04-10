Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $246.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on JLL. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.83.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

NYSE JLL opened at $193.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.62 and a beta of 1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $200.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.22 and a 200 day moving average of $167.44.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.