Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $176.64 Million Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,299,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356,739 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.39% of Doximity worth $176,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Doximity by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 136,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 87,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,038,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,236,000 after purchasing an additional 616,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Doximity by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 67,363 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 4th quarter valued at $6,518,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Doximity by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 215,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 22,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $26.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. Doximity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $135.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOCS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Doximity from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,500 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $67,425.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,658.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

