Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s current price.

CWK has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.41 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52-week low of $6.24 and a 52-week high of $11.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.26.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cushman & Wakefield

In related news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total transaction of $75,338,451.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,098,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

