HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,730,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,811 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 3.44% of HashiCorp worth $159,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,119,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 440,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after acquiring an additional 165,474 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in HashiCorp during the 4th quarter worth $7,124,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HashiCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,723,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 455,179 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HCP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on HashiCorp from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised HashiCorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $490,144.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,417.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 17,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $490,144.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $54,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,425.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,014 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HCP opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $36.39.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 15.58% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $155.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

