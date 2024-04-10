Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at Morgan Stanley

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Melius Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.39.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40, a PEG ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Analysts predict that Boeing will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its stake in Boeing by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 65.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

Get Free Report

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

