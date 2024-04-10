Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s current price.

CBRE has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CBRE opened at $96.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1,103.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $347,550,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.