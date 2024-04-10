Morgan Stanley Lowers Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $180.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BA. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.39.

NYSE BA opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $108.68 billion, a PE ratio of -48.40, a PEG ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.62.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $960,397,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Boeing by 563.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

