Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 1st

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Price Performance

NYSE NIM opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $9.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 80,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

